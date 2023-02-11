The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in a case of theft of Rs 14.5 lakh, an official said, adding the case was solved within 24 hours.

Shiv Kumar Sethi, a collection agent at an ice-cream factory in Nangloi, had registered an e-FIR regarding theft of cash Rs 14.5 lakh from Lahori Gate Chowk in Delhi, the police said.

A police team then conducted an investigation and around 150 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the place of incident, apart from the probable routes taken by the culprits after committing the theft, were checked, a police officer said.

During the investigation, the police team managed to identify the registration number of the three-wheeler that was used by the accused.

The owner of the vehicle was later identified as Mohammad Fahim, the police said.

When the police questioned Fahim, he revealed that he gave his vehicle to Saleem on rent.

“On questioning Saleem, he said that the three-wheeler was in possession of his son Naim,” the police officer said.

The arrested individual — identified as Mohd Naim, 26, was apprehended from his house.

Naim confessed to his involvement in the crime.

“Naim along with his two accomplices stole cash of Rs 14.5 lakh from the bag of the complainant,” the police officer added.

Later, the police arrested the two other accused, identified as — Deepak a.k.a. Deepu and his step-father, Joginder, disclosed two other accomplices — Sunny and Vikky, who were also involved in the matter. “Both are absconding and we are conducting raids to nab them,” the police said.

20230211-212803