INDIA

Delhi Police arrests illegal arms supplier; recovers weapons

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a member of an illegal arms smuggling syndicate and recovered 12 semi-automatic pistols from his possession, an official said on Friday.

He has been booked under section 25(8) of Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019 in which there is provision of minimum sentence of 10 years and it can be extended up to life imprisonment.

According to P.S. Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, in view of upcoming MCD elections in Delhi, increased surveillance by the teams of Special Cell was mounted on the firearms suppliers of Madhya Pradesh who were found to be indulged in sending firearms and ammunition to Delhi-NCR in the past.

Intelligence was gathered and surveillance was mounted on the activities of the members of the syndicate.

“On December 1, after specific inputs were received, Setha (40), a resident of Morena, MP was arrested near DDA Park in Mayur Vihar and with his arrest an inter-state illegal firearms syndicate was busted,” said Kushwah, adding that 12 semi-automatic pistols ha ve been recovered from his possession.

Setha used to get the consignments of firearms from Madhya Pradesh-based arms manufacturers-cum-suppliers of Khargone and used to further supply the same to various criminals of Delhi-NCR and adjoining states.

Kushwah said that the accused has been indulging in arms trafficking for more than 5 years.

“Setha disclosed that he used to procure a semi-automatic pistol in Rs 8,000 from MP and further used to sell it in Rs 25-30,000 to the criminals in Delhi/NCR and other states,” said the police officer.

