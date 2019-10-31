Delhi Police arrests killer of Sehwag’s relative

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Darshan Dabas, accused of killing a relative of former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag, from Dwarka Sector 23, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) told IANS on Thursday.

During interrogation, Dabas confessed that he killed a person in 2008 in Najafgarh.

He also confessed to murdering Kalu Banjara in Najafgarh in 2018.

Police seized a .32 bore pistol and a Honda City car from the accused. The police is trying to trace the owner of the car.

The police has not given any official statement about this revelation.

IANS also tried to contact Virendra Sehwag but he couldn’t be reached.

–IANS

hindi-rt/bg