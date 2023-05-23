INDIA

Delhi Police arrests man from Punjab for harassing woman

NewsWire
0
0

A 30-year-old man from Punjab has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and uploading her objectionable photos on social media platform with her mobile number, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Amandeep Kumar, a permanent resident of Kapurthala in Punjab.

The official said that Kumar is habitual of surfing sexual content online and is unemployed. He randomly did this “act for fun”.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman had given a complaint that someone had created a fake ID on Instagram and had uploaded her objectionable photo with her original mobile number following which a case was registered and investigation was initiated.

During investigation, the police team tasked with the probe, collected the IP addresses of the alleged Instagram profile and conducted the detailed analysis of Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) which led to the mobile number of the accused.

“On May 19, with the help of technical surveillance and specific inputs, Amandeep was arrested from his native village near Kapurthala in Punjab,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Meena said.

20230523-192604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress all set to launch Mekedatu padayatra 2.0

    Small greed, big loss! Netizens falling prey to web of ‘fake...

    More trouble ahead for Ravindran as his pvt chats with Swapna...

    Producer’s largesse: MPV to Simbu, Bullet for director Gautham Menon