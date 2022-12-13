INDIA

Delhi Police arrests Nigerian drug peddler in Dwarka

With the arrest of a Nigerian national, also a drug trafficker, the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have broken the backbone of drug peddlers in Delhi’s Dwarka area.

Police have also recovered 50 grams of heroin from the possession of the accused identified as Masewell, a permanent resident of Ozara IMO State in Nigeria.

According to M. Harsh Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), on December 10, specific inputs were received regarding the movement of a foreign national, who is indulged in drug trafficking.

“As per inputs, it was revealed that he will come near the government dispensary, P-Block in Mohan Garden area. Accordingly, a trap was laid down by the team. After sometime one suspicious foreign national was seen coming and he stopped near the dispensary,” said the official.

“He was waiting for someone when the police team apprised the suspect that they are police officials and wanted to frisk him. On this, the suspect tried to flee from the spot. The police officers overpowered the suspect,” said the official.

“One polythene containing white colour substance was recovered from his possession, which upon checking with the field testing kit, was found to be heroin, weighing 50 grams. Accordingly, a case under section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered at Mohan Garden police station and the accused was placed under arrest,” said the official .

