A team of Delhi Police led by senior police officials on Sunday reached the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to record his statement in connection with his Bharat Jodo Yatra speech in Srinagar in which he had mentioned about the sexual harassment of some women.

Sources said that senior police officials had served the notice to Gandhi in this respect.

The source said that Gandhi himself received the notice.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of New Delhi, Pranab Tayal is also present outside the house of Gandhi along with other police officials. The police have made heavy security arrangements outside his residence in the Tughlak Lane area of Lutyens zone.

The Delhi Police also have a questionnaire ready, which they want to give to him, in case he wants to reply in a written format.

Further details are awaited.

Gandhi had mentioned about the victims of sexual harassment in his Bharat Jodo Yatra speech in January in Srinagar.

The Delhi Police took cognisance of his account of the Yatra that he interacted with some women who were raped.

The Delhi Police had visited him twice and waited for hours to get the details about the victims of sexual abuse who had approached him to seek security.

