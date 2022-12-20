INDIA

Delhi Police bust 2 drug gangs, arrest 5

NewsWire
0
0

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted two gangs involved in supplying drugs in the national capital and arrested five men in separate operations.

According to the police, the gangs were operating in Trans Yamuna and Dwarka areas.

In the first operation, the police arrested three Nigerian Nationals, Chiwetal Okeke, Henry Chinedu and Joseph Paul and recovered 359 grams of heroin from their possession.

“The police teams were constantly monitoring the hotspots of the drug traffickers in Delhi, especially the Dwarka area. The team mounted human as well as technical surveillance in the area and started identifying the targets. A month-long operation bore fruits, three Nigerian nationals involved in drug trafficking were nabbed from the Dwarka More area,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

“With their arrest, a significant blow has been made in the supply chain of these traffickers. Now the residential pockets of Dwarka area felt a sigh of relief,” he added.

In another operation, the Crime Branch arrested another Nigerian national Ebube and his companion Vaibhav Mahajan near Nehru Camp.

“While continuing the drive against drug traffickers and suppliers active in Delhi, the police team had been developing information in the Laxmi Nagar and Patparganj areas. Specific inputs were received that Ebube and Vaibhav would come near main Mother Dairy Road, near Nehru complex, Nehru Camp, to supply MDMA,” Yadav said.

“A trap was laid and the two were nabbed with the consignment of the contraband MDMA. The seizure of MDMA from both the accused persons has made a significant dent in the network of drug suppliers active in Laxmi Nagar and Patparganj areas.”

20221220-115005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why parents fail to avoid conflicts with kids over their mobile...

    5 habits people with great skin have

    Jharkhand’s water warrior takes 5 yrs to single-handedly construct village pond

    Manoj, Konkona stir up a scheme in spiced up teaser of...