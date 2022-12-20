The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted two gangs involved in supplying drugs in the national capital and arrested five men in separate operations.

According to the police, the gangs were operating in Trans Yamuna and Dwarka areas.

In the first operation, the police arrested three Nigerian Nationals, Chiwetal Okeke, Henry Chinedu and Joseph Paul and recovered 359 grams of heroin from their possession.

“The police teams were constantly monitoring the hotspots of the drug traffickers in Delhi, especially the Dwarka area. The team mounted human as well as technical surveillance in the area and started identifying the targets. A month-long operation bore fruits, three Nigerian nationals involved in drug trafficking were nabbed from the Dwarka More area,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

“With their arrest, a significant blow has been made in the supply chain of these traffickers. Now the residential pockets of Dwarka area felt a sigh of relief,” he added.

In another operation, the Crime Branch arrested another Nigerian national Ebube and his companion Vaibhav Mahajan near Nehru Camp.

“While continuing the drive against drug traffickers and suppliers active in Delhi, the police team had been developing information in the Laxmi Nagar and Patparganj areas. Specific inputs were received that Ebube and Vaibhav would come near main Mother Dairy Road, near Nehru complex, Nehru Camp, to supply MDMA,” Yadav said.

“A trap was laid and the two were nabbed with the consignment of the contraband MDMA. The seizure of MDMA from both the accused persons has made a significant dent in the network of drug suppliers active in Laxmi Nagar and Patparganj areas.”

20221220-115005