Delhi Police bust gang of credit card cheats

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Delhi Police have busted a gang of cheats which was operating across India to defraud innocent victims on the pretext of offering gifts against rewards points of their credit cards.

Three persons — Manish Gupta, Ashish and Abhishek — have been arrested in connection with the case. The police have also seized Rs 6 lakh from the accounts of the accused persons, besides recovering five mobile phones, two cordless telephone sets used for making calls to the victims, four laptops containing data of the victims, 12 fake SIM cards, six ATM cards, and details of eight fake bank accounts from their possession.

During probe, the transaction of money made by the complainant was analysed which revealed that the cheated amount was received by the accused persons through Paytm.

Accordingly, the details of the accounts in which the money was transferred were obtained which revealed that the beneficiary account was linked to a bank account which was found in the name of M/s Fashion Pravitti.

On further verification, one Ashish was found to be the proprietor and beneficiary of the said bank account. It was also revealed that another person named Manish was the handler of the account.

The location of both the suspects was zeroed down, after which a raid was conducted that led to the arrest of Ashish and Manish. Later, another man named Abhishek was also arrested for his involvement in the matter.

“Manish disclosed that he initially worked in a call centre and from there he got an idea to cheat innocent victims by way of tele calling. Accordingly, in 2017, he came in contact with other persons who were in the business of website designing and were having credit card data of the existing customers. They then hatched a conspiracy to cheat the innocent victims,” said Atul Thakur, DCP, South Delhi.

