With the arrest of nine persons, Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of cyber cheats who indulged in allegedly duping youths on the pretext of providing them jobs in private airlines.

The accused were identified as Manvendra Singh Rajawat, Vinit Singh Bhadauriya, Ajeet Singh Rajawat, Deepak Singh Chauhan, Surendra Pratap Singh, Rajat Sengar, Abhay Yadav, Satyam Singh and Shivam Singh Rajawat.

According to the police, a complaint from Burari resident Sumit Singh was received at the Cyber North police station via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) wherein.

The complainant alleged that he posted his resume on the Shine.com job portal and after a few days he received a call from a person posing to be a representative of IndiGo airlines, informing that he had been selected for a job.

“Thereafter, he was made to speak with another person impersonating as an HR Manager and his tele-interview was conducted. After his interview, he was directed to deposit Rs 1,37,500 as fees for uniform, salary account activation, passport etc. Following this inducement, the complainant deposited the amount in a bank account provided by the accused,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

After a while when the complainant persisted with the job offer, he was informed that due to some internal emergency, the company had stopped hiring and when he asked to return his money, the accused switched off his phone.

During investigation, the police team tasked with the probe zeroed in on the accused persons location at Sector 49 Noida.

“Raids were conducted but the accused had left the premises just a day before the team reached there. However, after sustained technical analysis, their location traced at a flat in Nawada, Uttam Nagar. But on reaching there, it was found that they had already moved towards the Bundelkhand area of Uttar Pradesh,” said the DCP.

However on March 14, the police team managed to nab all nine accused from Faridabad.

On interrogation, the accused told the police that they came to Delhi in search of jobs.

“It was revealed that absconding co-accused, Amir and Shivam, were already cheating people through the same modus operandi and had been earning quick money. This sudden increase in their financial status of lured Manvendra Singh and he started doing this fraud on a large scale,” said the official.

“Therefore, he along with the other accused hatched a plan to dupe job aspirants in the same manner to earn quick money. To execute his plans, he brought together his relatives, friends and started a call centre. Fear of being caught by police or to not create any suspicion in the eyes of neighbours, the accused persons kept on changing their location.

“Amir works for Shine.com and he used to provide data to the accused, who would call job aspirants for jobs in various private airlines based on their qualifications and experience. Fake tele-interviews were conducted on phones after which forged appointment letters were also transmitted to victims. Money in lieu of fee for uniform, opening of salary account, passport, security etc. were asked from victims on different pretexts in different bank accounts,” the official added.

