Delhi Police bust inter-state weapon syndicate; 3 held with 30 illegal pistols

With the arrest of three persons in multiple operations, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted inter-state syndicate involved in supplying weapons to gangsters in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, an official said on Wednesday, adding that they have recovered 30 semi-automatic pistols with magazines from their possession.

The accused were identified as Abdul Kalam (25), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Barela (24) and Subhash Warkade a.k.a Subu (31), both residents of Madhya Pradesh.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said that, in the first operation, the police team collected information about the movement of arms traffickers through technical and manual surveillance. “Subsequently, specific input was received, and based on the same, a trap was set near Nirankari Ground, Outer Ring Road, Delhi. During this operation, one member of the arms syndicate, Warkade, was apprehended while delivering a significant consignment of illegal arms, procured from Madhya Pradesh, to his contact,” said Dhaliwal.

A total of 10 illegal semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore were recovered from Subhash’s bag.

In another operation, acting on secret information, Abdul Kalam was apprehended near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan.

“He was delivering a consignment of illegal arms, sourced from suppliers in Madhya Pradesh, to his contact. Upon checking, 15 semi-automatic pistols wrapped in a bedsheet and concealed in a cavity in the voltage stabiliser were recovered,” said the Special CP.

During the subsequent investigation, Abdul Kalam revealed the source of the illegal arms supply, leading to the arrest of Deepak Barela from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Five semi-automatic pistols were recovered from Deepak’s possession.

Warkade disclosed his involvement in gunrunning over the last five years, mentioning that he obtained the consignment from Satpal Jedu of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh.

“He admitted to supplying illegal weapons to individuals in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi/NCR under the direction of Rajesh, a resident of Betul, Madhya Pradesh. He further disclosed the pricing details, stating he procured illegal pistols at Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per pistol and sold them at Rs 15,000 to 20,000 per pistol,” said Dhaliwal. Kalam admitted to his two-year involvement in procuring and supplying illegal firearms.

He disclosed that he received directives from Salauddin of Meerut, and had gone to Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, to procure illegal firearms from Deepak.

“Salauddin instructed him not to carry a mobile phone to Madhya Pradesh, and Kalam revealed his method of hiding weapons in a secret cavity within a voltage stabiliser to avoid detection,” said Dhaliwal.

“Barela, involved in supplying illegal firearms for the last two years, disclosed that he procured these arms from individuals in nearby villages and supplied them to various people in Uttar Pradesh, including Salauddin of Meerut,” the official added.

