INDIA

Delhi Police busts fake visa racket; 4 held

Four persons including a woman who had been running a fake visa syndicate and had cheated around 83 people on the pretext of sending them abroad were held by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police.

A senior police officer said the arrested individuals include Ram Anmol Thakur, Arshad, Gulbhar Ali. The woman’s name has been withheld.

“The accused uses to charge Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000 from a person. So far, they have cheated around 83 people,” the police said on Saturday.

The police said the case was registered on the complaint of one Dharmendra Kumar who alleged that he contacted a placement agency namely ‘FIZA Placement’ through advertisement on social media for visa requirements.

Kumar was assured by the accused that they would help him in getting a visa of Gulf countries and Central Asia and would also help him in getting a job abroad. He paid Rs 90,000 to the accused.

The accused issued forged Visa copy and air ticket of Dubai, which was later cancelled. Kumar later found that accused had fled after vacating their office.

The police learnt that the accused were running this business of forged Visa and placement and had cheated many job seekers.

The police later conducted raids at their suspected hideouts and arrested them. Cash around Rs 2,55,000 and many forged visas were recovered.

20221217-235602

