Delhi Police challan 12K for flouting Covid health norms

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) A total of 12,188 people have been challaned so far for flouting social distancing norms, not wearing masks and spitting on road, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, out these 12,188 persons, 813 were slapped with challans on Wednesday only.

Apart from this, the Delhi Police distributed 1,746 masks on Wednesday bringing the total distribution of masks to 39,918.

The national capital on Wednesday witnessed a spike of 3,788 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths, taking the total tally to 70,390.

As many as 2,124 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 41,437 people have recovered, while 2,365 have succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to Delhi Government’s data, 19,059 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. In total, 4,20,707 tests have been performed so far in the national capital.

–IANS

