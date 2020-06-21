Delhi Police challan 680 for flouting Covid-19 health norms

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The police challaned 680 people, here on Sunday, for flouting social distancing norms, not wearing masks and spitting on road. So far, 7,587 people have been challaned for flouting these norms.

The Delhi Police also gave out 2,936 masks during the day, taking the number of masks distributed since Monday to 31,788.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police had challaned 640 people and distributed 2,598 masks.

Of the 56,746 Covid-19 cases in the national capital, 23,340 are active and 2,112 people have died due to Covid-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 31,294 people have recovered.

–IANS

