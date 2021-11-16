Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana’s legal advisor Suresh Chandra has quit the post citing health reasons, official sources said here on Tuesday.

“Suresh Chandra has tendered his resignation from the post of consultant to work as legal advisor to CP, Delhi on health grounds,” an official order read.

The order further stated that Chandra is “hereby directed to deposit all government articles, if any, issued on official capacity.”

Chandra was appointed as the legal advisor to the Delhi Police chief six months ago. Sources said that he was under a contract for six months and his tenure was about to get over in sometime.

According to the official order, Chandra’s resignation has been accepted by Commissioner Asthana.

Sources said there is no word on the next appointment of a legal advisor to Delhi’s top cop.

Asthana was himself appointed five months ago on July 27, just four days before his superannuation, succeeding Balaji Shrivastava who was acting as the Delhi Police Commissioner after the retirement of S.N. Shrivastava.

— IANS

