Delhi Police commissioner's order on action against illegal encroachments

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued a circular citing the force’s responsibility towards illegal encroachments that pose a challenge to the civic bodies and authorities across the city.

The CP also directed officials to look for the illegal encroachment in their respective areas.

The circular issued on Saturday said that under Section 475 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act (duties of police) it is the responsibility of the police to inform the concerned municipal officer in the appropriate manner with regard to illegal private construction under a standing order of the Delhi Police (No. L80/81/2022 S.2b).

“After informing the concerned civic body’s official, the police can only further intercede after getting directions from the municipal official under Section 344 (2) of the Act to stop illegal construction, remove workers from the site and seize building material,” the circular stated.

“Delhi Police can also appropriate action after they receive information regarding any ongoing illegal activity on government land or if any illegal construction is going in front of them,” the CP said.

The Commissioner said that on several occasions, complaints have been received from all districts and its areas regarding the misconduct which taints the image of the police force.

“People’s trust in law is a key to our success and there can be no compromise in this regard. The police on beat in markets, residential colonies and other places should know their responsibility clearly and there is no compromise in it too,” the circular further stated.

“It will be the responsibility of all senior officers to implement and convey this circular to all police personnel and further if any lapses, they would be accountable,” it added.

