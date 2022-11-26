INDIA

A Delhi Police constable jumped off his bike to catch a notorious snatcher in the national capital’s Shahbad Dairy area.

A video of the entire incident that occurred on Thursday also went viral on social media and even the Delhi Police tweeted it.

With the arrest of the snatcher, the police also claimed to have solved 11 cases of snatching and theft registered across the city.

“Without caring for his life, constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station arrested a snatcher. With the arrest of this snatcher, 11 cases were solved. Legal proceedings are on,” Delhi Police tweeted.

In the 19 seconds video, a policeman could be seen riding on a bike and another man also on bike coming from the opposite direction. Police personnel stops his bike and jump in flash to catch hold of the man.

The man tries to escape on foot but the policeman manages to catch hold of his pants, preventing him from fleeing.

