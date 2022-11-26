INDIA

Delhi Police have contacted a woman, who met Aaftab Amin Poonawalla after he killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and then chopped her body into several pieces, sources sources.

The woman is a psychologist by profession whom Aaftab met through the mobile dating application ‘Bumble’, the same platform where he had first met Shraddha.

Earlier, Delhi Police had written to US headquartered Bumble, seeking details of the profile of Aaftab.

Meanwhile, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Sagar Preet Hooda, said on Saturday that they are yet to receive the DNA test report in connection with the case.

Earlier, forensic teams had found blood stains from the bathroom of the rented accommodation in Chattarpur which Aaftab shared with Shraddha.

The recovery was made by teams from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and Delhi Police.

“The blood stains were found between the tiles. He (Aaftab) has already confessed that he cut her body in the bathroom after keeping it under a running shower. The blood samples have been sent for examination,” sources said.

Earlier, blood stains were also found in the kitchen.

Aaftab was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court on Saturday.

He was produced before the court through video conferencing from the Ambedkar hospital, where he was taken for medical check-up.

Aaftab’s narco test is likely to take place on Monday, as per sources.

