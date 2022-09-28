In four back-to-back major operations, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police have arrested nine drug traffickers and seized 1.18 kg of Malana Cream hashish, 50 grams of MDMA and 51 kg marijuana.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Ravindra Singh Yadav said during the last week, the Crime Branch launched several operations to eradicate the drug menace prevalent among youngsters in Delhi and multiple teams were assigned to keep a monitor traffickers.

The first team received a tip-off that two persons, Chand and Tejender, both residents of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, had procured hashish from Kasol and would come to Delhi and supply it to one Rajan, a resident of Inderpuri, at a fruit market in Azadpur Mandi.

“A trap was laid near the fruit market and the duo was nabbed. One packet containing 590 grams of hashish, concealed under the gear glove box, was recovered from the car,” Yadav said.

In the meantime, a receiver of hashish also reached there and was also subsequently apprehended by the police.

The second team was also working on the Himachal module and after receiving a tip-off, they laid a trap near Shubham Nursery on the Bijwasan-Najafgarh Road from where two persons were apprehended.

A packet containing 528 grams of hashish was recovered from their possession.

In the third operation, a Crime Branch team nabbed one Mohd Shan, alias Shahrukh, who is a receiver of banned narcotics substances.

“His name was disclosed by two drug peddlers arrested earlier by the Crime Branch,” Yadav said.

Shahrukh was arrested along with two more people and 51 kg of marijuana cleverly concealed in their car was recovered from them.

A hidden cavity was created under the boot of the car and the vehicle was driven across several states without the drugs being detected at the various toll and check posts.

The fourth team which was working on the supply of MDMA, nabbed a person identified as Akash, whose suspicious activities were being noticed.

The accused, who belongs to an affluent family, was found in possession of 50 gms of MDMA.

