Delhi Police has denied permission to hold the ‘Shree Ram

Bhagwan Pratima Yatra’ on the occasion of Ramnavamiand for praying at a park on Ramadan in the Jahangirpuri area, an official said on Tuesday.

On April 16, 2022, clashes broke out between two groups from different communities during a procession taken out to mark Hanuman Jayanti in the Jahangirpuri area. As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the clashes.

An official order signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, HQ, Northwest district, issued on Monday, stated that the permission was denied for the Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra.

“I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ramnavami Mahotsav on Thursday has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from the law and order point of view,” the order read.

“There was no previous permission as per police record found from thegroup on this particular event. The permission was not ‘traditional’. Only this particular permission of the Jahangirpuri area has been denied,” said a senior police official.

“Another permission was sought by a group for praying on Ramadan at a park in the Netaji Subhash Place area has also been denied as it was also not traditional,” the official added.

