INDIA

Delhi Police detains 1,350 AAP workers, leaders: Officials

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police on Sunday detained as many as 1,350 AAP workers and leaders who were staging protest against the questionning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022, officials said.

The questioning of Kejriwal in the matter is currently underway, and the AAP has claimed that around 1,500 party workers have been detained by the police.

To avoid clashes with AAP workers, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 outside the CBI’s headquarters on the day.

The police also put extra barricades all over the city. Besides this, Rapid Action Force was also deployed to maintain law and order.

AAP workers, also assembled from other states, tried to halt the traffic at major crossings but were overpowered and detained by the police.

20230416-202001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai downpour: 100 students miss IPMAT entrance exams

    Father of TN girl, who was pushed by stalker before moving...

    BA.5 sub-variant can re-infect you with Covid ‘within weeks’: Experts

    Kerala Congress to launch radio channel on August 15