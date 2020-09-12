Delhi Police directed to give Nizamuddin Markaz keys to Maulana Saad’s family

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Six months after the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz and its subsequent closure, a Delhi district court has directed the city police to hand over the keys of its residential portion to the family of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.

Nizamuddin Markaz was vacated and locked in March after Saad allegedly organised a religious gathering in violation of social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic. The mother of Maulana Saad, Khalida, then moved the court seeking unlocking of the residential premises.

Granting relief, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur stated, “This court will deem it appropriate to give one more opportunity to the investigating agencies to inspect the premises sought to be unlocked within five working days from the date of receipt of this order. Thereafter, keys should be handed over to the applicant against acknowledgment.”

While allowing her application, the judge also stated that citizens of India have right to access to the residential property, right to life and liberty enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The court has directed Saad’s mother and her family members to give an undertaking that they will not obstruct the investigation in any manner and the residential portion will only be used by its residents and they will not enter any other part of the Markaz and its premises.

The Markaz was closed since the lockdown and on the night of March 29, police and health authorities started bringing people out from the Markaz and sent them to hospitals and quarantine facilities.

