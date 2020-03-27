Delhi Police doing commendable job in testing times: Manika Batra

ew Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Star India paddler Manika Batra on Saturday praised the Delhi Police, saying they are doing a commendable job amid the testing times which the country is going through due to coronavirus pandemic.

“In these testing times, I have seen lot of photos and videos of the staff of Delhi Police doing a commendable job, be it maintaining lockdown or ensuring food to the needy,” Manika said in a video on Twitter.

“While we have the luxury of being at home, staff of Delhi Police is working tirelessly to ensure people stay in their homes safely and maintain social distancing when they step out to buy essential commodities and also ensuring that poor and needy people get their food,” she added.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist further said people are proud of the Delhi Police.

“We all are proud of you and proud of your efforts. I just want to request you that stay safe and take care while performing your duties,” she said.

In many of the videos making rounds on social media, Delhi Police personnel are seeing distributing food and other essential items to the poor and needy. They also are making sure that people stay in their homes during the lockdown which is currently in place till April 14.

Close to 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far with 19 casualties. In Delhi, 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported and one person has lost life, according to the union health ministry.

–IANS

aak/