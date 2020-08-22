Delhi Police felicitate good Samaritans helping robbery victims

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Ashish Vohra and Sandeep Chhabra could have walked away after witnessing the stabbing of two men during a robbery in West Delhi about a fortnight ago, but preferred to stop and take the victims to hospital without wasting precious time.

It was due to the efforts of the good Samaritans that one of the injured men survived the attack.

Vohra and Chhabra also got their statements recorded about the crime. Once the accused were arrested, they also participated in the test identification parade to identify them.

Ranjan, 25, and Dheeraj, 26, were returning home from their workplace on August 4 when they were accosted by robbers who stabbed them in their thighs during robbery in Tilak Nagar. Ranjan suffered a deep injury and was declared brought dead at hospital while Dheeraj survived.

After the crime, Vohra made a PCR call from his mobile phone to inform police about the crime. They also took the two young men to hospital. On their statements, a case of robbery and murder was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station.

Painstaking investigations by six police teams from CCTV footage in the area, technical surveillance, and physical verification led to the identification and arrest of the culprits.

The robbed money, weapon of offence, and a two-wheeler used in the crime was also seized by the police.

“The role of Vohra and Chhabra is praiseworthy and vital in shifting the injured persons in their own vehicle to the hospital in no time for timely medical aid, which helped one of them survive,” said a senior police officer.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday felicitated the two good Samaritans during a videoconference meeting.

–IANS

zaz/tsb