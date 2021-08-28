The Delhi Police on Saturday filed a 400-page chargesheet in the court against four persons accused in a case of raping and killing a minor Dalit girl in the Delhi Cantt area.

The 400-page chargesheet, which was submitted by the Crime Branch in the Patiala House Court, will come up for consideration on August 31. The case will be tried by a fast-track court.

The Union Home Ministry had directed the police to conduct a speedy investigation and file the chargesheet within 30 days of registering the case.

The FIR was registered on August 3, a day after the nine-year-old Dalit victim was allegedly raped, killed and forcibly cremated in Nangal village in the Delhi Cantonment area.

“The instant case was transferred from Delhi Cantt police station to the Crime Branch on August 5, following which a Special Investigation Team was (SIT) was constituted for speedy investigation,” said a statement issued by the Delhi Police.

It added: “Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, the chargesheet has been submitted within 30 days against the four accused persons who are currently in judicial custody.”

The charges have been levelled under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The chargesheet claims that Delhi Police gathered scientific, technical and other evidences, besides recording testimonies of the relevant witnesses.

—IANS

avr/arm