INDIA

Delhi Police files charge sheet in Rohini Court IED explosion case

By NewsWire
The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against the accused in the case of IED explosion at Rohini Court Complex in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

On December 9, last year, a low-intensity blast ripped off inside courtroom number 102 of Rohini court complex at around 10.30 a.m. injuring one person present within the blast radius.

The explosion was of low intensity and a policeman was the only one injured in the incident. However, the steel tiffin box was blown to pieces.

