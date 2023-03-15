The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against e-commerce firm Flipkart and its delivery firm Instakart under the Poison Act for selling acid on its website, which was used by three individuals to throw at a 17-year-old girl in December 2022.

The chargesheet has also been filed against three accused who used the acid to attack the girl who was on her way to school. The incident took place in Dwarka’s Mohan Garden area on December 14, 2022.

Speaking with IANS, M. Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka) said that the chargesheet was filed against Sachin Arora, Harshit Aggarwal a.k.a. Honey and Virender Singh a.k.a. Sonu and two private firms under section 326-A, and 34 120-B of the IPC read with section 4 of Poison Act.

The chargesheet was filed before a Dwarka court judge.

All the three accused are currently in judicial custody.

The Delhi Police is banking on electronic and forensic evidence to collect more information on the matter.

In the forensic report, the acid was found to be ‘Nitric Acid’.

The Delhi Police has mentioned in the chargesheet that the accused also told them that they wanted to buy Nitric Acid, which proves the prosecution (police) story.

After the incident, Delhi Police had sent notice to Flipkart and Instakart, and had asked them regarding compliance of regulations related to the sale of acid.

Sources said that in their reply, they had accepted that it was sold without having proper license.

A 17-year-old girl was attacked by two bike-borne masked assailants in Mohan Garden on December 14 last year when she was on her way to school.

The accused hurled acid at the victim. She had suffered severe burn injuries in the incident.

Later, all the three accused were held.

It was learnt that Sachin and the victim were friends but after their friendship ended, Sachin wanted to teach the girl “a lesson”. Sachin bought the acid and made the payment through an e-wallet.

