Delhi Police files FIR over killing of two stray puppies

An FIR has been lodged by the Delhi Police after two stray puppies — both aged around three months old — were allegedly killed here in Dwarka Sector-9 on December 27.

A social media user took to Facebook and shared a post that mentioned the puppies were hanged to death at a vacant plot when the mother dog was taken away for sterilisation.

The incident was later brought to light by senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

“This is unbelievable. How anyone who can think of doing this, much less do it, is unimaginable. Logic says no but the full force of the heart says the perpetrators must meet the same fate as victims,” Singhvi tweeted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan has said that a complaint was received regarding the killing of stray puppies at a secluded park in Dwarka Sector-9.

“A case under Section 429 of the India Penal Code was registered on Wednesday in Dwarka South police station,” Vardhan said.

“The post-mortem of the puppies was conducted. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused person,” he added.

The Facebook post read that the puppies were healthy, immunised and dewormed, and well-fed.

“They used to remain inside the vacant plot itself. Four of their siblings who survived have been shifted to a local shelter till their mother returns after sterilisation,” the post stated.

20221229-231804

