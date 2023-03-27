The Special Cell of Delhi Police has solved a blind extortion case within three days of the incident and arrested two members of the gang.

DCP of Special Cell (South Western Range), Ingit Pratap Singh, said the accused, who have been identified as Dinesh Kumar Sah and Kishore, had demanded Rs 50 lakh extortion money from a businessman named Bahadur Singh Rawat.

Kishore, a resident of Mangolpuri, had suggested Dinesh to use the name of gangster Neeraj Bawana who also belongs to the same area.

Initially, a case was lodged at the Khayala police station in this regard. But Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, the investigation of the case was transferred to the Special Cell.

“We examined the CCTV footages of the area and identified the Scooty being used by the accused. Thereafter, the ownership of the vehicle was checked and the same was found to be registered in the name of Dinesh Kumar Sah. A search for the Scooty and its owner was initiated with the help of human resources and technical surveillance, and finally the vehicle was traced,” the DCP said.

Following his arrest after a raid, Kishore revealed that the Scooty belonged to Dinesh who was the mastermind behind the crime. Thereafter, Dinesh was apprehended from Peeragarhi.

“After lengthy interrogation and analysis of call detail records, it was been revealed that the complainant is the owner of an MCB manufacturing firm, Elixir Engineering & Electrical Industries. Dinesh is also in the same business running ‘SAH Enterprises’.

“Around 10 years ago, Dinesh used to work in complainant Bahadur Singh Rawat’s firm as a labourer and later he left the job over petty issues. Thereafter, Dinesh started the same business. However, he suffered huge losses, whereas Bahadur’s business flourished. Due to enmity and greed, Dinesh conspired with his labourer Kishore to extort money from Bahadur,” the officer said.

