INDIA

Delhi Police get threat calls against PM, home minister & Bihar CM

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police’s outer district unit jumped into action on Wednesday after receiving two PCR calls, both from a man who made chilling threats against the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and Bihar Chief Minister.

“Promptly responding to the alarming calls, a team was swiftly deployed to trace the location of the anonymous caller,” said a senior police official.

Police have also launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, leveraging advanced technological tools to trace the origin of the calls.

“The cyber cell of Outer district has also been engaged to analyse the digital footprints of the threatening messages, aiming to gather vital evidence that may aid in identifying the suspect,” the official added.

More details are awaited.

20230621-130002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi to lay foundation stone of ATS training centre

    J&K again sees dip in Covid cases, deaths

    Shia Hazaras protest in Delhi against killings in Kabul

    Karnataka sex scandal case: Accused Linagayat seer finally arrested