Delhi Police’s outer district unit jumped into action on Wednesday after receiving two PCR calls, both from a man who made chilling threats against the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and Bihar Chief Minister.

“Promptly responding to the alarming calls, a team was swiftly deployed to trace the location of the anonymous caller,” said a senior police official.

Police have also launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, leveraging advanced technological tools to trace the origin of the calls.

“The cyber cell of Outer district has also been engaged to analyse the digital footprints of the threatening messages, aiming to gather vital evidence that may aid in identifying the suspect,” the official added.

More details are awaited.

20230621-130002