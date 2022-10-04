INDIA

Delhi Police get three-day custody of 4 PFI members

NewsWire
0
0

Four members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), who were arrested from the Shaheen Bagh area by a special team of Delhi Police, have been remanded to three-day police custody.

Delhi Police had sought the custody of the arrested persons, which was granted by a duty magistrate on Tuesday. The four persons were arrested on Sunday night.

Recently, a fresh case under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was lodged by the Delhi Police against the members of PFI, which was banned for five years by the Centre last week.

According to the police, the accused persons were still active and were spreading the ideology of PFI to rope in new members.

“They were active in Jamia, Okhla and Shaheen Bagh areas. We formed a team and conducted a raid on Sunday night during which the four persons were arrested,” the police said.

An official said that recently when the NIA was conducting raids across the nation as part of the government’s crackdown on PFI, agency officials had to face resistance in the Shaheen Bagh area.

“In Shaheen Bagh, the four accused persons hatched a conspiracy and obstructed government officials,” the police said.

The official said that few more arrests are likely to be made from the area on the basis of the interrogation of the four accused persons.

20221004-201803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lt Gen Manoj Pande becomes first sapper to be Indian Army...

    K’taka water contamination deaths: Lokayukta initiates suo moto probe

    National Games Kabaddi: Maharashtra women stun Himachal, Gujarat men beat Tamil...

    Won’t let conspirators go unpunished: R Jarakiholi on sleaze CD