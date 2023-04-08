INDIA

Delhi Police Head Constable commits suicide in PCR van

NewsWire
A Delhi Police Head Constable allegedly shot himself dead on Saturday inside a PCR van in the capital city’s Civil Lines area, an official said.

According to the senior police official, a call was received of the incident at around 6.25 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Imran Mohammed.

“A PCR call was received at the Civil Lines police station that the in-charge of a PCR van Imran Mohammed has shot himself with his official weapon. He was immediately taken to the Bara Hindu Rao hospital where he was declared as brought dead on arrival,” said the official.

The police said that the incident took place near Chandgi Ram Akhara and the victim killed himself when the van’s driver, constable Atul Bhati, went to answer nature’s call.

The District Crime Team has been called to inspect the incident.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the victim’s drastic step.

20230408-093603

