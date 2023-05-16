A Delhi Police Head Constable, who was currently under suspension, committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in the Dwarka area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Amit Kumar, 34, a resident of Mohan Garden area and posted with the 3rd Battalion of the Delhi Armed Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said that an information regarding a suicide was received at around 6 a.m in Mohan Garden police station following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“It was found that a man had committed suicide by hanging in Vipin Garden near Mohan Garden police station. He was alone at home at the time of the incident,” he said.

“His wife and two children were away at their native place. No suicide note was found. Amit was under suspension owing to his involvement in a criminal case last year,” the DCP added.

