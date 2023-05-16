INDIA

Delhi Police Head Constable commits suicide

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi Police Head Constable, who was currently under suspension, committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in the Dwarka area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Amit Kumar, 34, a resident of Mohan Garden area and posted with the 3rd Battalion of the Delhi Armed Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said that an information regarding a suicide was received at around 6 a.m in Mohan Garden police station following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“It was found that a man had committed suicide by hanging in Vipin Garden near Mohan Garden police station. He was alone at home at the time of the incident,” he said.

“His wife and two children were away at their native place. No suicide note was found. Amit was under suspension owing to his involvement in a criminal case last year,” the DCP added.

20230516-173002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ will be a good travelogue film, says director...

    Can’t be thin-skinned in politics: Aaditya Thackeray to Delhi HC in...

    Rajasthan woman judge’s pictures morphed, blackmail attempt for Rs 20L

    Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked in Ramban