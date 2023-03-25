INDIA

Delhi Police head constable found dead, police initiates probe

A head constable was found dead with a bullet injury at the third battalion campus in Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, an official said.

According to the police, the deceased head constable identified as Abhay was found dead with a bullet injury to his chest at around 3:15 p.m. in the battalion campus.

It has been revealed that the bullet was fired from his service weapon.

“We have initiated proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC to determine whether the Head Constable’s death was an accident or a suicide. Abhay’s body has been sent to a mortuary for post-mortem examination,” said a senior police official.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are yet to release any further details about the incident.

