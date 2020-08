New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) A Delhi police head constable has died due to COVID-19 at a city hospital, officials said on Saturday.

The head constable Leela Dhar was posted at Defence colony police station. He was admitted to the hospital on July 11 after reporting mild fever.

Later, he was shifted to ICU on July 19 and was given plasma therapy, after being tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, he succumbed to the deadly virus.

