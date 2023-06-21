Delhi Police’s outer district unit jumped into action on Wednesday after receiving two PCR calls from a man who made chilling threats against the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and Bihar Chief Minister.

The official said that they have identified the caller — Sudheer Sharma, who works as a carpenter and a manhunt has been initiated to trace and nab him.

Sharing the details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K. Singh said that a PCR call was received on Wednesday at 10:46 a.m. ,in which the caller threatened to kill Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar if not given Rs 10 crore.

“It’s location was found in the Nangloi area. Again at 10:54 a.m., the same caller threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah if not given Rs two crore.

“The location of the caller was in Paschim Vihar (East). The Station House Officer (SHO) Paschim Vihar (East) police station along with his four subordinates immediately moved to the location,” said the DCP. Eventually, the caller’s address was traced. “It is Sudheer Sharma who lives in Madhipur. He was not available at his address but his 10-year-old son Ankit was found there,” said the official.

On further inquiry, it has come out that the person is a habitual drinker and consumes alcohol during the day time also. “His son told the team that his father had been drinking since early this morning. When Ankit was asked to talk to him, he was responding very incoherently. Our team is constantly trying to trace the person,” the DCP added.

