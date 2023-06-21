INDIA

Delhi Police identify caller who made threat calls against PM, home minister & Bihar CM (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police’s outer district unit jumped into action on Wednesday after receiving two PCR calls from a man who made chilling threats against the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and Bihar Chief Minister.

The official said that they have identified the caller — Sudheer Sharma, who works as a carpenter and a manhunt has been initiated to trace and nab him.

Sharing the details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K. Singh said that a PCR call was received on Wednesday at 10:46 a.m. ,in which the caller threatened to kill Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar if not given Rs 10 crore.

“It’s location was found in the Nangloi area. Again at 10:54 a.m., the same caller threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah if not given Rs two crore.

“The location of the caller was in Paschim Vihar (East). The Station House Officer (SHO) Paschim Vihar (East) police station along with his four subordinates immediately moved to the location,” said the DCP. Eventually, the caller’s address was traced. “It is Sudheer Sharma who lives in Madhipur. He was not available at his address but his 10-year-old son Ankit was found there,” said the official.

On further inquiry, it has come out that the person is a habitual drinker and consumes alcohol during the day time also. “His son told the team that his father had been drinking since early this morning. When Ankit was asked to talk to him, he was responding very incoherently. Our team is constantly trying to trace the person,” the DCP added.

20230621-133205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nawab Malik: PM security compromised, Goon joins VVIP event courtesy Fadnavis

    Who is responsible for India’s confused vax prog?: Priyanka to govt

    Four healthy recipes to light up your Holi party!

    NHA official, three others held in bribery case