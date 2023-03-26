INDIA

Delhi Police impose section 144 at Rajghat

The Delhi Police have imposed section 144 in and around the area of Rajghat where the Congress on Sunday was to hold a ‘Satyagraha’ against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

The Delhi Police have made it clear that they have not given any permission to the Congress party to hold any kind of protest and Satyagraha.

The Delhi Police said that the decision has been taken to maintain law and order.

The Congress workers wanted to assemble at the Rajghat to show their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Police force have also been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

