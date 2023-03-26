INDIA

Delhi Police increase deployment at Rajghat

In an order to tackle any untoward incident at the Rajghat where the Congress party workers are observing ‘Satyagraha’ against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament, the Delhi Police have deployed its force and brought tear gas to be used in an emergency situation.

The Delhi Police have already imposed section 144 in and around the area of Rajghat where the workers have assembled and are holding Satyagraha against the Surat Court decision and Rahul’s dismissal from the Lok Sabha.

The Delhi Police have made it clear that they have not given any permission to the Congress party to hold any kind of protest and Satyagraha. The Delhi Police said that to maintain law and order they have taken this decision.

But, the Congress workers have assembled at the Rajghat to show their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Police forces have also been deployed to avoid untoward incidents.

