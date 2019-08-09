Delhi police informer thrashed in Dwarka

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Six people, including four women, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a “police informer” in Dwarka area, the police said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident went viral in which a few locals are seen thrashing the “informer” with slippers.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Pradeep (34), Sunny (35), Renu (35), Binoja (55) and Preeti (30), residents of Uttam Nagar.

” After receiving a tip-off about illicit liquor, a head constable of Excise Intelligence Bureau had gone to Hastsal Vihar, Uttam Nagar. When he reached the house of one Shobha, he saw 14 cartons of illicit liquor in the house,” said a senior police officer.

According to the FIR, several people gathered at the spot and assaulted the “informer” who had gone there along with the constable.

“After checking the CCTV footage, we have arrested the accused under relevant sections. One woman is on the run. We have identified her and efforts are being made to arrest her,” said the officer.

