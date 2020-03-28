Delhi Police issues WhatsApp numbers for newspaper hawkers

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Delhi Police issued WhatsApp numbers for newspaper hawkers so that they can get their movement pass (curfew pass) made from their homes itself.

Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal on Saturday said all the station in-charges have been asked not to stop newspaper hawkers in the morning while distributing newspapers.

He said: “Due to nationwide three-week lockdown the newspaper hawkers were facing trouble while distributing newspapers in the morning. In order to make things smooth for them we have issued two WhatsApp numbers for every district on which the newspaper hawkers can request for the movement pass.”

Mittal said large number of people were coming to get their movement pass from the office of Additional DCP. “Due to crowd the motive of social distancing was failing, therefore, we have asked the respective Additional DCP of every district to verify the documents on WhatsApp and distribute the movement pass,” he added.

The WhatsApp numbers are:

For East Delhi – 8447200084/8375878007

For North East Delhi – 9540895489/8860425666

For Central Delhi – 7428336279/7428210711

For New Delhi – 9540675392/9873743727

For North Delhi – 8595298706/8595354861

For South East Delhi – 8595246396/8595258871

For West Delhi – 9414320064/8595252581

For South Delhi – 9599649266/9643150027

For South West Delhi – 9971518387/9971526953

For North West Delhi – 8595559117/8595543375

–IANS

hindi-rt/