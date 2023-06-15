INDIALIFESTYLESPORTS

Delhi Police likely to take back cases against wrestlers

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police are expected to withdraw the cases filed against wrestlers who were accused of causing disturbance near Jantar Mantar on the same day when the new Parliament building, located less than 2 km away, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

According to reliable sources, the police will submit a report within two days recommending cancellation of all the cases registered against the wrestlers.

According to the police, a case under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered against the wrestlers.

Overall, 700 persons were detained across Delhi, including 109 at Jantar Mantar.

20230615-234003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cop commits suicide in Varanasi

    ‘Let HC decide first’: SC on plea seeking transfer of Hijab...

    Bigg Boss asks Shalin to stop his audition for acting over...

    5 held in bribery case involving GAIL official; Rs 84 lakh...