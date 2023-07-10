INDIA

Delhi Police nab criminal on the run for two years from West Bengal

 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old man carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 for his involvement in multiple criminal cases, the police said on Monday. The criminal, who was on the run for the past two years, was arrested from West Bengal.

The accused has been identified as Dil Mohd alias Dillu, a resident of New Seemapuri, who was previously involved in more than two-dozen cases of robbery and under the Arms Act in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“Dillu was declared a proclaimed offender in Delhi and Haryana, while a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared for information leading to his arrest by the UP Police,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), H.G.S. Dhaliwal.

The police recently traced his movement in Howrah, West Bengal. Prompt action was taken on the input, and a team was rushed to Howrah where camped to develop specific information.

“Efforts of the team bore fruit on July 7 when a specific input about the hideout of Dillu was received. The team acted swiftly and succeeded in apprehending the accused from Shibpur near Howrah,” said the official.

It was found that after his release from jail in 2021, Dillu became active again and also didn’t turn up for court appearances.

“He kept changing his hideouts after committing a crime. In March 2023, he stole jewellery and cash in Jhansi and fled to Howrah where he got married for the third time to a local woman so that he could stay with her secretly and evade arrest,” the officer said.

