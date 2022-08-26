INDIA

Delhi Police nab man who cheated bureaucrats in 1992

NewsWire
0
1

A proclaimed offender who cheated people, including bureaucrats, on the pretext of providing them plots in Noida in 1992, has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

The police said that the accused, Mohan Chand Chandola, cheated people through his firm Himgiri Sahkari Awas Samiti Ltd.

The accused was hiding in the Rohini area for a long time from where he was held. In 2021, a cheating case was lodged against him with the Economic Offences Wing. He was declared proclaimed offender in this case.

In 1990, the accused incorporated a firm with his aides to cheat people on the pretext of selling plots in Noida.

“They fixed the rate at a very low price. They took advance money from many people, including some bureaucrats, for the said scheme and made them members in the accused company. But the accused did not provide plot to any of the members,” the police said.

The accused used the money to purchase land in the name of their company and later on sold them to some private builders.

20220826-233202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana BJP chief defends carrying Amit Shah’s footwear

    Regina Cassandra, Makarand Deshpande to star in military drama ‘Shoorveer’

    AICF unanimously supports Viswanathan Anand’s candidature for deputy president of FIDE

    21% Indians to take Covid vax at pvt hospitals