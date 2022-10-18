INDIA

Delhi police nab swindler for duping people of Rs 8 crore

NewsWire
0
0

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a swindler who cheated people to the tune of Rs 8 crore in lieu of making business associates in an ‘air cargo company’.

The accused has been identified as Balakrishnan Shivram Iyer, a resident of Puri Emerald Apartment, a luxury residential society in Gurugram.

“Six complaints were received wherein the complainants had alleged that Iyer misrepresented them saying he was the executive director in Bhagwati Airways Express Ltd and later signed ‘franchise agreements’ with them to make business associates in the cargo sector in Mumbai, Chennai and Coimbatore,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

“Iyer had also collected Rs 8 crore in cash from them in lieu of making them business associates, whereas he was not authorised to sign any agreement on behalf of the company,” Yadav said.

“After preliminary inquiry, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up. During the investigation, ROC records of Bhagwati Airways Express Ltd were collected and it was revealed that Dinesh Kumar Digga and Roop Kumar Baheti were the directors of the company,” he said.

“Their statements revealed that Iyer was not authorised by the company to execute any agreement with the complainants. He misrepresented to the complainants that he was the executive director in the company, though he was just an employee who was not authorised to enter into any agreement on behalf of the company,” the officer said.

“As Iyer was on the run, surveillance was mounted, and on October 14, Iyer was nabbed when he was covertly visiting his home in Gurugram,” Yadav said.

20221018-225002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ultimate Kho Kho: Prajwal, Sachin help Telugu Yoddhas beat Mumbai Khiladis...

    K’taka shocker: Stepfather, daughter who turned lovers got rich lady killed

    Coronavirus should be a priority, not CAA, says Nitish

    Amit Shah in K’taka to discuss hostility of BJP workers, cabinet...