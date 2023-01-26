INDIA

Delhi Police nab two bootleggers in separate operations

In two separate operations, Delhi Police have arrested two persons on charges of supplying liquor illegally and seized around 6,500 quarters from their possession, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Kapil Kapoor (29), a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and Vishal Paswan (25) from Mundka, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harsh Vardhan, said that in the first operation, a team was already deployed to nab bootleggers and suppliers of illegal liquor in the Dwarka area.

“Secret informers were also deployed in the area to get information in this regard. The zeroing in on vehicles regularly crossing the borders at odd hours, one tempo was suspected of transporting liquor illegally from Haryana to Delhi,” said the DCP.

On the intervening night of January 23-24, the police received specific information that one person involved in supplying liquor will come on the Najafgarh-Nangloi road, carrying a huge quantity of liquor in his tempo. Subsequently, the police laid a trap and apprehended Vishal Paswan.

On checking the tempo, as many as 4,500 quarters of liquor were recovered.

In the second case, Kapil Kapoor was nabbed by the Anti-Narcotics Cell while he was transporting a large consignment of liquor in the Dwarka area.

“A total of 2,000 quarters of liquor were recovered from his car,” said the DCP.

20230126-233403

