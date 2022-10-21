Two cyber fraudsters, who used to dupe people on the pretext of bank customer care support, have been arrested by Delhi Police from Shahdara district.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar, 29, a resident of Dabri Extension and the mastermind of the racket, and his associate Ajay Kishan Yadav (27), a resident of Dashrathpuri.

The police said that Gaurav used to arrange fake bank accounts and SIM cards for cheating, while Ajay, a second year B.Com student, used to arrange the calling data.

According to R. Sathiyasundaram, DCP, Shahdara, a complaint was received from a man, who alleged that he received his new Axis Bank credit card on September 16, and the next day he received a call from one person who impersonated as an employee of Axis Bank’s credit card department.

“They sent him a link to activate his new credit card. As per their direction, he clicked on the said link and filled his credit card details. In a flash, Rs 39,999 was deducted from his account. When the victim called on the mobile number, it was switched off,” said the DCP.

“A case was registered under the relevant sections of law at the Shahdara cyber cell police station and investigation was taken up,” said the DCP.

“During investigation, it was found that the cheated amount was transferred to a fake Yes Bank account using the Cred app. All the IMEI numbers were sent for tracing along with the mobile numbers linked to the bank accounts,” the DCP said.

“After analysing the account details, the police managed to nab Gaurav and Ajay, who were running a call centre from their home,” said the DCP.

“Interrogation revealed that Gaurav arranged fake bank accounts from one person, identified as Azam, on commission basis and hired a woman caller on salary basis,” said the DCP.

“Ajay arranged the calling data from a man identified as Sahil, who provided them the details of people applying for new credit card,” said the DCP.

“On the basis of that data, Gaurav and Ajay with the help of the woman caller used to contact the card holders and cheated on the pretext of increasing the credit limit,” said the officer.

