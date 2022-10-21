INDIA

Delhi police nab two cyber cheats for duping people on the pretext of customer care support

NewsWire
0
0

Two cyber fraudsters, who used to dupe people on the pretext of bank customer care support, have been arrested by Delhi Police from Shahdara district.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar, 29, a resident of Dabri Extension and the mastermind of the racket, and his associate Ajay Kishan Yadav (27), a resident of Dashrathpuri.

The police said that Gaurav used to arrange fake bank accounts and SIM cards for cheating, while Ajay, a second year B.Com student, used to arrange the calling data.

According to R. Sathiyasundaram, DCP, Shahdara, a complaint was received from a man, who alleged that he received his new Axis Bank credit card on September 16, and the next day he received a call from one person who impersonated as an employee of Axis Bank’s credit card department.

“They sent him a link to activate his new credit card. As per their direction, he clicked on the said link and filled his credit card details. In a flash, Rs 39,999 was deducted from his account. When the victim called on the mobile number, it was switched off,” said the DCP.

“A case was registered under the relevant sections of law at the Shahdara cyber cell police station and investigation was taken up,” said the DCP.

“During investigation, it was found that the cheated amount was transferred to a fake Yes Bank account using the Cred app. All the IMEI numbers were sent for tracing along with the mobile numbers linked to the bank accounts,” the DCP said.

“After analysing the account details, the police managed to nab Gaurav and Ajay, who were running a call centre from their home,” said the DCP.

“Interrogation revealed that Gaurav arranged fake bank accounts from one person, identified as Azam, on commission basis and hired a woman caller on salary basis,” said the DCP.

“Ajay arranged the calling data from a man identified as Sahil, who provided them the details of people applying for new credit card,” said the DCP.

“On the basis of that data, Gaurav and Ajay with the help of the woman caller used to contact the card holders and cheated on the pretext of increasing the credit limit,” said the officer.

20221021-222602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Talk with Axar was to save our wickets, then...

    Rashmika drops BTS pic from ‘Animal’ sets, Ranbir makes surprise cameo

    Priyanka Gandhi demands CBI enquiry into UP scribe’s death

    10 days left in office for CJI Ramana, five important cases...