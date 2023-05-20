Delhi Police have arrested two men for issuing fake appointment letters to high profile Central government officials, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Khatri Iqbal Ahamad (50), a resident of Narmada district in Gujarat, and Himanshu Pandey (35), a resident of KushiNagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Chandan Kumar, Under Secretary, Ministry of health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), made a complaint along with a copy of order allegedly issued by the MOHFW, in which it is stated that the tenure of Suresh Chandra Sharma, Chairman NMC has ended in the month of January and Dr Suresh K. Patel (Member of Gujarat Medical Council) has been appointed as new Chairman of NMC and he can take his charge from April 3.

In the complaint, it was also alleged that the file number mentioned in the letter purported to have been issued from this Ministry does not exist in this section and no order of this capacity has been issued by the MOHFW.

During investigation, based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, the police team zeroed in on the mastermind of crime and nabbed the accused Khatri Iqbal from Vadodara, Gujarat and Himanshu Pandey from Lucknow.

On interrogation, Khatri disclosed that he was working for accused Himanshu.

“Himanshu told police that he was running a fake government job racket with Khatri and other associates. In the year 2021, they were arrested by District Crime Branch, Rajkot police, in case of cheating and forgery with respect to fake appointment letters for government jobs,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Himanshu got bail at the end of year 2022 and after coming out of prison, he wanted to cheat big amounts.

“So he made a plan with his associates to commit big cheating with high profile persons on the pretext of appointing them to higher post and Members of different Commissions,” said the Special CP.

As per police, Himanshu’s father is a college lecturer and elder brother is posted as Senior Scientist in American University at Los Angeles, USA.

“Himanshu is also a Law graduate and he came to Delhi for preparation of competitive exams. During this period, one person named Raju, resident of Kolkata, met him and told him that he runs a fake job racket and he persuaded him to work with him,” said the official.

