Delhi Police Crime Branch’s cyber cell has nabbed two gangs of cyber fraudsters from Jharkhand and Bihar for duping people on the pretext of providing them higher returns, an official said here on Friday.

According to the official, a complaint was registered at C.R. Park police station regarding a fraud of Rs 59,65,000 through online transfer for GST fee, processing fee, plan fee, enrollment fee and other several charges from the bank account of complainant on the pretext of alluring high returns.

The senior officials of the Delhi Police constituted a team of ten officials to investigate the case.

Technical surveillance was mounted on the possible suspects and after obtaining necessary details from all the alleged bank accounts, a raid was conducted at various places of Bihar and the first accused Birendra Prasad Sah, a resident of Jharkhand was apprehended. During questioning, he revealed that he gave his account to the second accused identified as Deepak Kumar Verma, a resident of Bihar, for fixed percentage of the total funds credited in his account.

Thereafter, the police team mounted technical surveillance and collected various crucial information that led them to the main accused Deepak, who was currently staying in Patna, Bihar.

The police have recovered six mobile phones, eight SIM cards, seven HDFC bank accounts, and Rs 14.5 lakh debit freeze. During interrogation, accused Deepak revealed that he took the account opening kits from all the seven alleged account holders of HDFC Bank and withdrew the money through different ATM machines. He threw the account opening kits SIM cards and keypad mobile phones in a drain near his residence at Patna, Bihar after getting the accounts debit freeze by the police.

The accused disclosed that he used to defraud at least Rs 10 lakh from each customer who showed interest in investing money. The police have registered a case under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on, the official added.

— IANS

