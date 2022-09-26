INDIA

Delhi Police nabs 4 from UP for duping over 1K

Delhi Police has arrested four persons from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh for running a fake call centre and duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs, an official said on Monday.

The arrested individuals, identified as Pranshu a.k.a. Anshul (27), Himanshu a.k.a. Vishal (20), Pankaj Pandey a.k.a. Pandey (27) and Deepak Kumar Yadav (28), have reportedly duped more than 1,000 people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said a complaint was lodged by a woman regarding job fraud with her of Rs 2,76,072 in the name of “Job Placement” by some unknown persons.

“The complainant mentioned that she applied for a job at the platform of ‘shine.com’ and after that she received calls from 3 different mobile numbers for a job offer in Haldiram as an HR manager. After payments were taken from her, fake Job Appointment letter was sent to her by the cheats on her whatsapp having the letter head of Haldiram,” the DCP said.

The police, after verifying the facts, registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter. The place of the fake call centre was further narrowed down in the area of Basant Vihar, Near Mini Bypass, Bareilly.

“With the help of the police, a raid was conducted at the place of occurrence and the fake call centre was found to be operational there on the first floor in a rented house. All the accused people were nabbed from there,” the senior police officer said.

During questioning, and after analysis of the recovered mobile phones and laptops and documents, it was revealed that they have cheated more than a thousand people on the false commitments of job placements in different offices.

