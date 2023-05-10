Delhi Police have apprehended four persons in connection with a road rage case that took place near the Nangloi Railway Station Metro.

The incident was reported by Praveen Jangra, who tweeted about the attack and called for action against the perpetrators.

“Some miscreants stopped me in the middle of the road and beat me up. All this happened at Nangloi Railway Station Metro. This type of hooliganism has become common in the capital of the country. Delhi Police should look into the matter and take strict action against these goons,” Jangra had said in his tweet.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Harendra Singh said that a video was posted on Twitter by Jangra on Monday at 8.52 a.m, in which an incident of the previous night was reported.

“Apparently, four people on bikes intercepted his car and slapped him. It was also revealed that on a red light before the place of incident they had altercation on the issue of using dipper light for getting passage by the bikers which the complainant had objected,” said the DCP.

“As the tweet came into notice, several teams were constituted and based on the CCTV footage and other electronic means, all four bike riders were apprehended from the area of Mundka, Nangloi and Mangolpuri. They don’t have any criminal antecedents and the matter is found to be of road rage. Necessary legal action is being taken against them.”

