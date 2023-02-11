The Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be relaunching ‘Raahgiri Days’ — an initiative to reclaim the capital’s streets from vehicles and promote pedestrian and sustainable mobility options — in Connaught Place on February 19, said an official on Saturday.

According to officials, it is part of the Delhi Police Week, taking place from February 16 to 22 and aligns with the G20 goal of creating sustainable and liveable cities, with a focus on sustainable mobility.

“The event’s main focus will be road safety, particularly walkability in cities, and women’s safety. Raahgiri Foundation, Nagarro and Sustainable Mobility Network (SMN) will serve as the knowledge partners for the event,” said a senior traffic cop.

The Delhi Police Commissioner of Police will be the chief guest and different units of Delhi Police will join hands to show their endeavours.

“Delhi Traffic Police and several units including SPUWAC/SPUNER, Armed Police and Crime Branch will be organising various activities like painting competitions, nukkad natak, rally by girl students for road safety awareness, self-defence training demonstration, dog show, rendition by Delhi Police Women Pipe Band and many more activities,” said the official.

20230211-135404